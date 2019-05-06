4 suspects wanted for robbery at Macy's in Delaware

EMBED <>More Videos

4 suspects wanted for robbery at Macy's in Dover. Rick Williams has more on Action News at 5:30 p.m. on May 6, 2019.

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware police are searching for four suspects who allegedly stole from a Macy's and pepper-sprayed an employee trying to stop them.

On Monday, investigators released surveillance pictures of the women they're looking for who they say had two young children with them during the incident.

Police say the group walked into the Macy's at Dover Mall on Sunday afternoon and began hiding merchandise in plastic bags.

An employee then tried to stop them from walking out without paying but two of the suspects pepper-sprayed him.

If you know anything about the incident call police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shopliftingcrimerobberymacy'sdelaware news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials: Man fatally stabbed by roommate after argument in NJ
Police: Man running with rock, damaging cars shot by Philly resident
Upper Darby athletic trainer dies during Broad Street Run
Police: No charges for mother of child abandoned in Kensington
Investigators seek person who painted swastikas along park trail
Show More
Upper Darby school board to vote on controversial measure
Several cars, box truck involved in crash on I-95
Florida woman pulls alligator out of yoga pants, police say
Congrats! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome baby boy
Police: Victim beaten, robbed by 4 suspects in South Philly
More TOP STORIES News