4 suspects wanted in South Philadelphia ambush shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Newly released video shows a group of suspects wanted in connection with an ambush shooting in South Philadelphia.

Investigators say it happened on March 4 near the 2000 block of Snyder Avenue.

Police say four suspects got out with rifles and handguns and opened fire on a victim.

"The suspects waited in their vehicle, which was stolen just days prior. As the victim walked to a parked vehicle the suspects exited their vehicle armed with rifles and handguns and opened fire on the victim," said police in a news release.

Investigators recovered 76 pieces of ballistic evidence from the scene.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
