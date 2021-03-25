4 suspects wanted in South Philadelphia ambush shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Newly released video shows a group of suspects wanted in connection with an ambush shooting in South Philadelphia.Investigators say it happened on March 4 near the 2000 block of Snyder Avenue.Police say four suspects got out with rifles and handguns and opened fire on a victim."The suspects waited in their vehicle, which was stolen just days prior. As the victim walked to a parked vehicle the suspects exited their vehicle armed with rifles and handguns and opened fire on the victim," said police in a news release.Investigators recovered 76 pieces of ballistic evidence from the scene.The victim sustained multiple gunshot injuries.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.