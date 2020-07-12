Several teens and a 10-year-old shot in Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington police are investigating a shooting where several youths were hit by gunfire Saturday.It happened around 10:40 p.m. on the 600 block of North Pine Street.Police located five gunshot victims: two 15-year-old male gunshot victims, a 13-year-old female gunshot victim, a 14-year-old female gunshot victim and a 10-year-old male gunshot victim.All of the victims were transported to the hospital and are listed in stable conditionSo far no word yet on what sparked the shooting and no arrests.