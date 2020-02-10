Train derailment under investigation in Carbon Co.

NESQUEHONING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- First responders in Carbon County, Pennsylvania have quite the mess to clean up after a train derailed Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say four train cars derailed near North Mermon Avenue and East Mill Street.

One of the cars was said to be leaking a plastic-like substance.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials at the scene say one of the axles came loose from the railroad track as the train was traveling eastbound.
