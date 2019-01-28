4 women shot at N.J. vigil for teens killed in crash

Police are searching for the gunman who shot four women at a vigil for teenagers killed in a crash.It all started Friday morning in Newark.Police say two teens were driving a stolen SUV and then slammed into two light poles.The boys were killed.Officials say a gun was recovered from inside the car.Shortly after 9:15 p.m. Saturday, police responded to Bergen Street and Madison Avenue.Friends were holding a vigil for the teenagers when, police say, a gunman walked up to four women who were mourning and shot them.One of the shooting victims is in critical condition at the hospital. The other victims are in stable condition.It is still unclear how the two incidents are related.There is a $50,000 reward being offered by the Essex County Sheriff's Office for information on Saturday night's shooting.-----