4 women shot at N.J. vigil for teens killed in crash

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest details from Newark.

By
NEWARK, N.J. --
Police are searching for the gunman who shot four women at a vigil for teenagers killed in a crash.

It all started Friday morning in Newark.

Police say two teens were driving a stolen SUV and then slammed into two light poles.

The boys were killed.

Officials say a gun was recovered from inside the car.

Shortly after 9:15 p.m. Saturday, police responded to Bergen Street and Madison Avenue.

Friends were holding a vigil for the teenagers when, police say, a gunman walked up to four women who were mourning and shot them.

One of the shooting victims is in critical condition at the hospital. The other victims are in stable condition.
It is still unclear how the two incidents are related.

There is a $50,000 reward being offered by the Essex County Sheriff's Office for information on Saturday night's shooting.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingwoman shotn.j. newsvigilstolen carNewark
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Nice But Cold Today, Snow Tomorrow
Waitress speaks out over anti-immigrant message on receipt
Philadelphia police search for missing 11-year-old girl
Man who donated kidney to mom now needs one himself
Juvenile seriously injured in Bucks County crash
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Man gets 105 years for molesting girl while taking her to bus
Murder charges likely after NYPD search of Pa. landfill
Show More
Center City repairs at 20th & Chestnut to take weeks
Mo'ne Davis signs letter of intent with Hampton University
Resident: Havana looks like "a horror movie" after tornado
Deadline for Philadelphia charter school applications
SAG Awards: 'Black Panther' wins top film honor
More News