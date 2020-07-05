Four wounded in two shootings in Philadelphia overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people are left injured after two separate shooting incidents in Philadelphia overnight.Police said dozens of people gathered for a party in a parking lot on the 200 block fo East Ashmead Street Saturday night when, according to witnesses, at least two men opened fire.A 37-year-old woman was struck twice in the leg and a 21-year-old man suffered a graze wound. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.Police said when officers arrived they found 27 shell casings from two separate guns on the scene.There were also cups, bottles and fireworks strewn around the lot.No arrests have been made, but several people are being questioned.Just a few hours later, shots rang out around 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of South Street striking a 26 year old and a 22 year old.Both men were hit in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Detectives found nine, 9 millimeter shell casings in the area.Officers said they are hoping security cameras in the area can help them with their investigation.