Police: 4-year-old boy shot and killed in North Philadelphia during home invasion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A North Philadelphia man told police his son was shot and killed during a home invasion early Thursday.Crime scene investigators and detectives are collecting evidence at the home on Lambert Street near West Susquehanna Avenue.Police said a 911 called was placed shortly before 1 a.m. for a home invasion robbery.Police say a father had been home with the 4-year-old victim and a younger child, while their mother was at work."He reported that it was a home invasion robbery when he called it into police radio and to the first responding officers," according to Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter." We don't have any viable flash at this time regarding the person involved, but hopefully, as he is questioned at Homicide we will be able to get a clearer picture as to what exactly happened."When police arrived the father was downstairs holding the younger child, the 4 year old was found upstairs in a bedroom unconscious and unresponsive."He was obviously rushed to the hospital and was pronounced at the hospital," Coulter said.The boy's father is being interviewed by police as investigators work to learn more about this latest case of a child being shot."Unfortunately, officers throughout the city over the last year have been in that situation, you know, and we are very conscious of the help they may also need, too. A lot of them, themselves are parents of young children- to just put a kid, who was shot, in the car, try to save their life, and not have those results...," Coulter said.Police are looking for surveillance videos in the area.