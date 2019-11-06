child death

4-year-old dies after falling from second floor window in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young child died after police say she fell from the second-floor window of a home in Philadelphia last month.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on October 30 along the 1700 block of Folsom Street.

Police say the 4-year-old fell from the window onto some lawn chairs.

It happened just doors from Gordon Atkisson.

"It is shocking. You never want to hear something like that happening in general at all, let alone to a baby or a young child. So, it's shocking and very surprising," he said. "I didn't really know them. I never talked to them, but they seemed friendly which makes this even more shocking."

Family members inside the home told Action News that this was a terrible accident and said the child fell from a back window while she was playing. The woman caring for the child was not her mother, the family told Action News.

The girl was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.

The homicide unit is currently investigating the incident.

At least one woman was taken into custody, but no charges have been filed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphianorth philadelphiafallchild deathhomicidepolice
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD DEATH
Man confesses to killing 4 family members in West Philly: Police
Man confesses to killing 4 family members in West Philly: Police
Police seek info from child witness to deadly festival accident
Grandfather charged in death of toddler on cruise ship
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 10, shot in head in Philadelphia, police say
Police release surveillance video of suspect in Fox Chase homicide
Lawyer: Sean Kratz an "idiot" who was terrified of "lunatic" cousin
Podcast leads to questions about woman's cancer diagnosis
Officials warn of spike in hepatitis A cases across New Jersey
Man accused of killing parents with knife, bats extradited to NJ
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and seasonable today, winter chill by Friday
Cause of fire at Pocono Manor Resort still undetermined
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
2019 Election Results
1 dead, child critical after violent crash on southbound I-95 in Delaware
More TOP STORIES News