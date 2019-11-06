4-year-old dies after falling from second floor window in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young child died after police say she fell from the second-floor window of a home in Philadelphia last month.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. on October 30 along the 1700 block of Folsom Street.
Police say the 4-year-old fell from the window onto some lawn chairs.
It happened just doors from Gordon Atkisson.
"It is shocking. You never want to hear something like that happening in general at all, let alone to a baby or a young child. So, it's shocking and very surprising," he said. "I didn't really know them. I never talked to them, but they seemed friendly which makes this even more shocking."
Family members inside the home told Action News that this was a terrible accident and said the child fell from a back window while she was playing. The woman caring for the child was not her mother, the family told Action News.
The girl was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.
The homicide unit is currently investigating the incident.
At least one woman was taken into custody, but no charges have been filed.
