2-alarm fire spreads through apartment complex in Claymont, Del.

NEW: fire chief tells me a total 18 units affected and 40 people displaced. State fire marshal is investigating. Damage is estimated at over $1 million pic.twitter.com/vAl8JuNa6A — Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) March 7, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10394600" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters battle a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Claymont, Delaware

CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- A two-alarm fire tore through an apartment complex in Claymont, New Castle County early Sunday morning.At least 40 people have been displaced, officials said.The fire has affected 18 units and damage is estimated to be over $1-million.The fire started around 4 a.m. at the Valley Run Apartments on the 1000 block of Stephens Place.Arriving firefighters were met with heavy flames coming from the third and fourth floors of the building.Officials said part of the fourth floor collapsed into the third floor which led fire crews to evacuate from inside the building and work the fire from the outside.The Red Cross was called to help those displaced by the fire.Action News is told many of the residents went into their cars to stay warm.No injuries have been reported.