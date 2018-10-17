HALLOWEEN

ABC's Halloween schedule begins with 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown'

(ABC)

It's time for Halloween specials, Charlie Brown!

ABC's 2018 Halloween programming kicks off Thursday night with the 1966 special It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown! followed by the Toy Story Halloween special. After that comes a host of frightful and delightful Halloween specials for your favorite ABC comedies and other programs:

THURSDAY, OCT. 18

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

Toy Story OF TERROR!, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. CT

FRIDAY, OCT. 19

Fresh Off the Boat, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

Speechless, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. CT

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 24

The Goldbergs, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

American Housewife, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. CT

Modern Family, 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT

Single Parents, 9:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m. CT

FRIDAY, OCT. 26

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

SUNDAY, OCT. 28

America's Funniest Home Videos, 7 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. CT

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

WEEK OF OCT. 29

General Hospital, Check local listings

MONDAY, OCT. 29

Dancing with the Stars, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

TUESDAY, OCT. 30

The Conners, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

black-ish, 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT

Splitting Up Together, 9:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m. CT

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 31

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, 11:35 p.m. ET | 10:35 p.m. CT

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionhalloweenABCdancing with the starsblack'ishthe goldbergsmodern familyfresh off the boatholidaythe connerscharlie brown
HALLOWEEN
Kids react to Kimmel's 'stolen' Halloween candy prank
Cousins brutally beaten while trick-or-treating in Atlantic Co.
Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest
School transforms into Hogwarts to surprise boy fighting rare disease
Ways to donate Halloween candy leftovers
More halloween
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Take the stage: 3 can't-miss deals for theater lovers in Harrisburg
Escape from Philadelphia to Louisville on a budget
Chocolate Factory on stage at the Academy of Music
3 admission-free events to get excited about in Philadelphia this week
The best charity events in Philadelphia this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Philly police officer shot, wounded in Kensington; 2 in custody
Neighbors praise Ofc. Sulock, shot on-duty Wednesday
Patients of Lehigh Valley dentist told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Local high school installs new gun-detection technology
AccuWeather: Cooler Change and Late Week Rain
Troubleshooters: Military community without power for days
Pedestrian dies after being struck by school bus in Port Richmond
Police: 2 dead following shooting in N. Philly home
Show More
Woman escapes serious injury after tree falls on car
White House suspends press pass of CNN's Jim Acosta
Man indicted after Del. crash that killed father, 4 daughters
Dump truck accident injures 1 in Logan
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
More News