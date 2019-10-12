48 cremated remains found at vacant North Philadelphia funeral home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities discovered nearly 50 cremated remains inside a vacant North Philadelphia funeral home on Friday night.Police said the cremated remains of 48 people with death certificates attached were left in the former Baker Funeral Home in the 2000 block of North Broad Street. The remains were found in a first-floor hallway closet.There's no word if any charges will be filed, or how the remains will be reunited with loved ones.