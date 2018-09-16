NEWS ALERT - Moments ago officers arrested five individuals who broke in and looted the Dollar General at 5th & Dawson Streets. Charges are pending and those details will be released as they become available. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) September 15, 2018

NEWS ALERT - Wilmington Police are identifying looters who took items from a local Family Dollar Store Saturday afternoon, despite initial concerns from the store management we will charge them to fullest extent of the law. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) September 15, 2018

Several people have been arrested in North Carolina after a large group of people broke into a dollar store in Wilmington.On Saturday afternoon, dozens of individuals went into the Family Dollar on Greenfield Street and picked the place clean.Wilmington police were dispatched but were asked to stand down by the manager of the store.Around 6:40 p.m., police were dispatched in response to another theft incident at the Dollar General on Dawson Street.Officials say five people were charged in connection with that robbery.At the Family Dollar on Greenfield Street, Wilmington police said that despite the wishes of the store manager, they will still be searching for the individuals who robbed the store and charging them to the "fullest extent of the law."