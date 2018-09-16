HURRICANE FLORENCE

Florence: Five charged after Wilmington dollar store ransacked

Looters raid Family Dollar and Dollar General in Wilmington, 5 charged

WILMINGTON, NC --
Several people have been arrested in North Carolina after a large group of people broke into a dollar store in Wilmington.

On Saturday afternoon, dozens of individuals went into the Family Dollar on Greenfield Street and picked the place clean.

Wilmington police were dispatched but were asked to stand down by the manager of the store.



Around 6:40 p.m., police were dispatched in response to another theft incident at the Dollar General on Dawson Street.

Officials say five people were charged in connection with that robbery.

At the Family Dollar on Greenfield Street, Wilmington police said that despite the wishes of the store manager, they will still be searching for the individuals who robbed the store and charging them to the "fullest extent of the law."

