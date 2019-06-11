5 charged after allegedly racking up $66,000 in unpaid Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls

They're accused of driving through Pennsylvania Turnpike toll booths hundreds of times without paying and racking up a combined $66,000 in unpaid tolls.

The Bucks County District Attorney says the five people charged are among the state's most egregious scofflaws.

Jonathan Quinty of East Greenville, Montgomery County owed $22,751 after allegedly skipping out 542 times.

Prosecutors say Rachel Andershonis of Bensalem owed more than $19,500.

Robert Mansfield of Philadelphia allegedly has 484 unpaid trips, totaling $16,716.

Antonio Green Junior of Bensalem is accused of 97 free rides with a bill over $4,000.

Thomas Macrina, 40, of Warminster, allegedly took 331 unpaid turnpike trips through Bensalem, his complaint says, and owes $3,517.30. Macrina has not yet been arraigned.
