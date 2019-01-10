5 crew members taken to hospital after flight from Philadelphia to Fort Lauderdale

Chopper video shows American Airlines plane in which five crew members fell ill in Fort Lauderdale on January 10, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Five crew members were taken to the hospital as a precaution following a flight from Philadelphia to Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

According to American Airlines, flight 1897 landed around 11 a.m.

Shortly before landing, several crew members complained of an odor onboard, the airline said.

The plane landed safely. Two pilots and three flight attendants asked to be taken to the hospital as a precaution.

None of the 137 passengers on board required medical attention.

American Airlines said the aircraft, an Airbus 320, is being evaluated by its maintenance team.

