5 dead in violent Philadelphia weekend; quintuple shooting in Olney

Shooting Outside Market

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10606541" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One person was killed in a triple shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

Saturday Shootings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10598756" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two shot in separate shootings minutes apart Saturday morning in Philadelphia.

Sunday Shootings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10602741" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2 injured in double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

3 shot inside car

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10603816" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One person is dead and two others are injured after a gunman opened fire into a vehicle on Sunday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

Quintuple Shooting

3 people stabbed

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10602429" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are looking for the woman who robbed and stabbed a 66-year-old man in Southwest Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Five people are dead in a violent weekend in Philadelphia that saw more than 20 people shot. The violence included a quintuple shooting in Olney and a triple shooting in Kensington. People were killed in both incidents.One person was killed in a triple shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, capping the violent weekend in the city.It happened around 11:40 p.m. Sunday outside the King Deli Grocery Store on the 3200 block of G Street.All three victims were taken to the hospital.One was pronounced dead a shot time later. The two others were listed in stable condition.The shootings began early Saturday morning.A 20-year-old man was shot in the 3400 block of Spruce Street. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.Police say a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in the city's Frankford section.The shooting happened just after 9 a.m. Saturday along the 1600 block of Granite Street.Officials say the victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in extremely critical condition.Moments later in the city's Kingsessing section more gunfire rang out.Police say this shooting happened on the 1200 block of South 55th Street just after 9 a.m.The victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot multiple times across the body.He's listed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.Another shooting took place on Marvine and Poplar streets in North Philadelphia. A 21-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.Just before 4 p.m., police were called to the 2300 block of South 66th Street in Southwest Philadelphia for a double shooting.Police say a 25-year-old woman was shot once in the right knee. A 31-year-old man was shot once in the left leg.Both were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.A 20-year-old man was shot and killed around 7:55 p.m. on the 1700 block of West Ruscomb Street in Logan. Police say the man was shot once in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.A 37-year-old man had emergency surgery following a double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.Action News captured the scene outside the emergency room when the man and a 44-year-old woman were brought in for gunshot wounds.Investigators say they were leaving a tavern when gunfire erupted on the 5400 block of Woodland Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday.The man suffered four gunshot wounds, one to the chest and three to the groin. He is listed in critical condition.The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and is listed in stable condition.Police say another man was shot around 1:04 p.m. on the 2600 block of Felton Street. Officials say he is expected to survive his injuries.Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police say a gunman opened fire on three male teenagers inside a light blue Nissan on the 2800 block of North 21st Street.Police say one of the teens was shot in the head. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.A 19-year-old man suffered eight gunshot wounds to the torso, police said. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in extremely critical condition.A third victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the left arm. He was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in stable condition.Less than 10 minutes later, a 28-year-old man was shot two times on the 600 block of E. Wishart Street. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.Police were called to the city's Olney section after five men were shot on the 100 block of East Albanus Street just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.The shooting left a 17-year-old and 23-year-old dead. A 21-year-old and two 22-year-olds are listed in stable condition after being injured in the shooting.Around the same time as the quintuple shooting, police say a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times on the 2200 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue. There was no word on his condition.Philadelphia is already on pace to surpass last year's 499 murders. To date, 177 homicides have been recorded. That's up 32% from this time last year."I'm devastated by the unspeakable violence that occurred this weekend across our city. My thoughts are with the victims and their families during this tragic time, and I want all Philadelphians to know that our Administration does not take this issue lightly. No priority is greater for us than reducing violence and creating a safer and more just city for us all," said Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement.Three people were also stabbed in separate incidents during the violence this weekend.In one incident, police are looking for the woman who robbed and stabbed a 66-year-old man in Southwest Philadelphia.It happened around midnight Sunday in the 1800 block of South 68th Street.Police say the woman stole $40 from the man, then stabbed him multiple times in the face and upper body. He remains in critical condition.In another incident, a 44-year-old man was found stabbed in the chest around 10:41 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block East Ontario Street in North Philadelphia.He was taken to Temple University Hospital by police. The man was listed in critical condition.Anyone with any information on any of the violence is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS."I'm devastated by the unspeakable violence that occurred this weekend across our city. My thoughts are with the victims and their families during this tragic time, and I want all Philadelphians to know that our Administration does not take this issue lightly. No priority is greater for us than reducing violence and creating a safer and more just city for us all.We are committed to investing as much money as possible back into our communities to prevent gun violence. It's a key part of the $18.7 million in additional funding for anti-violence initiatives we proposed for next fiscal year. Over five years, we're planning to increase our investment in proven violence reduction strategies by $70 million.This includes:$1.3 million in new money for the expansion of the Group Violence Intervention strategy and the Community Crisis Intervention Program, which would make for a total investment of $6.6 million in FY22 for these two efforts.The Targeted Community Investment Grant (TCIG) program will receive $500,000 in additional funding - nearly double the FY21 allotment. To date, the TCIG program has already provided more than $2 million in funding in grassroots violence reduction programs, with about $400,000 awarded just weeks ago, to support 30 programs.These and other evidence-based strategies are available in the updated Roadmap for Safer Communities Plan we released last month, and on this post on phila.gov -- 10 Things the City is Doing Right Now to Combat Gun Violence."