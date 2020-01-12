Another violent weekend in the City of Philadelphia; 5 homicides within 24 hours

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been a violent weekend in Philadelphia.
Five people have been killed in the city in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of homicides in the city to 12 for 2020, not even a full month into the New Year.
The latest incident occurred just after 1 a.m. on the 4700 block of North 5th street.
Police said officers found a man lying in the middle of the street with two gunshot wounds to the head.
He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he later died. Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.
There is no word on what might have sparked the shooting and no arrests have been made.
Just about an hour earlier, a man in his 20s was shot at the intersection of Amber of Rush streets in the city's Port Richmond section.
He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police said they found at least four shell casings at the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made in the case.
Just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, a 24-year-old man was shot once in the head in the 200 block of South Edgewood Street, according to police.
He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died a short time later.
Police said they have arrested a man who they say knew the victim.
Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, a man was stabbed to death during a fight on a busy center city street.
The injured man was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he later died.
A man was arrested and a weapon was recovered, according to investigators.
On Saturday afternoon, a 15-year-old boy was shot to death in North Philadelphia.
According to investigators, the boy was shot twice in the chest around 1:30 p.m. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he later died.
There have been no arrests made.
All of the incidents are under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
