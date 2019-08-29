5 in custody after shots fired at Philly police

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia Police officers came under fire late Wednesday night while on a narcotics investigation in North Philadelphia.

The officers, who were in plainclothes, said they witnessed the beginnings of a drug deal while parked near the intersection of Oakdale & Warnock Streets just before midnight.

The officers believe at least three shots were fired at them while they were sitting in an unmarked car.

Shortly after that, they spotted the suspected gunman go inside a home at that intersection.

Police called for the SWAT team and negotiators who quickly arrived on the scene.

After some time four men and one woman came out of the home and were taken into custody.

It's not clear if any of those people are the suspected gunman.

SWAT officers did not find any weapons inside of the home, but Chief Inspector Scott Small Said, "There was time to hide any weapons and Central Detectives is going to search the property with a search warrant."

The two plainclothes officers were not injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiaphiladelphia newsshootingpolicephiladelphia police
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Over 50 guns, grenades, pipe bomb, found inside Philly home
'Out of a Hollywood movie': Dad saves family from fiery crash
Philly church deemed 'imminently dangerous' after massive blaze
Witness: 1 arrested after nasty crash in Springfield Township
People arriving in PHL from Puerto Rico taking no chances with Dorian
Custom ring stolen from Philly couple on vacation in San Francisco
Police: Mother arrested after toddler's remains found in alleyway in Camden
Show More
Athletes may be at a greater risk for opioid addiction
Wawa named best fast food in Pennsylvania
Philly police asking for help after 3 armed robberies
Girl with terminal cancer gets special night with Eagles cheerleaders
Dorian becomes hurricane as it nears US Virgin Islands
More TOP STORIES News