5 in custody after shots fired at Philly police

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia Police officers came under fire late Wednesday night while on a narcotics investigation in North Philadelphia.The officers, who were in plainclothes, said they witnessed the beginnings of a drug deal while parked near the intersection of Oakdale & Warnock Streets just before midnight.The officers believe at least three shots were fired at them while they were sitting in an unmarked car.Shortly after that, they spotted the suspected gunman go inside a home at that intersection.Police called for the SWAT team and negotiators who quickly arrived on the scene.After some time four men and one woman came out of the home and were taken into custody.It's not clear if any of those people are the suspected gunman.SWAT officers did not find any weapons inside of the home, but Chief Inspector Scott Small Said, "There was time to hide any weapons and Central Detectives is going to search the property with a search warrant."The two plainclothes officers were not injured.