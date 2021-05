MEDFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Five people were injured in a house fire in Burlington County, New Jersey.The fire started around 2:45 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of Hickory Lane in Medford Township.One person suffered serious injuries. Four others were being treated for minor injuries, authorities said.Fire crews were able to get the fire under control.The Action Cam on the scene showed firefighters hosing down hot spots atop cranes, directed over a tall line of trees.There is no word on a cause at this time.