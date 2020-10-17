explosion

5 injured, including 3 college students, in explosion at Virginia shopping center

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a powerful explosion leveled a Virginia shopping center Saturday morning injuring five people, including three college students.

Harrisonburg city officials said the explosion happened sometime around 8:30 a.m. at a shopping center. More than 70 firefighters responded to the scene.

In total, the explosion injured five people; three of whom were college James Madison University students, the college confirmed. Two of the victims were airlifted to the hospital in serious condition. Another victim was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and another two were treated on scene for minor injuries.

James Madison University further clarifying in a news release that three of their students sustained minor injuries after being cut by flying glass.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam deployed state emergency personnel for additional support to what he called a 'gas explosion'; city officials have yet to categorize the explosion as gas-related.



A manager of a barbershop that once stood in the area told WHSV that one of their employees noticed a strong smell of gas in the area on Saturday morning.

ABC-affiliate WHSV reported that it will likely be a few days before fire officials are able to determine the cause of the explosion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiaexplosionfire
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
Driver in Honda Civic killed by recalled exploding air bag
Huge house explosion in Iowa caught on camera
Man loses hand after explosive detonates
Explosion damages two homes in West Philadelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pennsylvania reports 2nd-highest COVID-19 total of pandemic
Driver killed in rollover crash on Route 73
Former sergeant votes from hospital bed before he dies
Fmr. President Obama to campaign for Biden in Philly
Will Smith homers off Will Smith in NLCS Game 5
Police investigate 2 shootings, 1 deadly, in North Philly
AC officer saves suicidal man's life: 'I wasn't going to let go'
Show More
Eagles' Pryor, Ravens' Williams placed on COVID-19 list
Film crews return to Philly, boosting the economy and spirits
AccuWeather: Frost Advisory Overnight
Historic Delaware settlement provides $100 million investment
'I was left for dead': Germantown woman survives hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News