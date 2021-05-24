5 injured in Medford Township house fire, cause under investigation

By
EMBED <>More Videos

5 injured in Medford Township fire

MEDFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Five people were injured in a house fire in Burlington County, New Jersey.

Action News has learned criminal investigators have joined the search for a cause.

The fire started around 2:45 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of Hickory Lane near Hartford Road in the Woodbridge neighborhood of Medford Township.

Neighbors say the fire broke out inside a group home. They said a caretaker did all she could to get as many people out safely.

One person suffered serious injuries. Four others were being treated for minor injuries, authorities said.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control and rescue those inside.

The Action Cam on the scene showed firefighters hosing down hot spots atop cranes, directed over a tall line of trees.

Officials said the fire is under investigation by the Medford Township Fire Marshal's Office and the Medford Police Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
medfordfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in NJ mass shooting ID'd; gunman still at large
Boy finds $5K while cleaning out family's SUV
And the new 'American Idol' is....
Pa. State Police trooper fatally shoots man in Northampton County
Mother of boy killed in California road rage shooting: 'This is not OK'
Man struck and killed in Penn's Landing
AccuWeather: Some sun, much cooler today
Show More
NJ expected to lift indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people
3-alarm fire severely damages Chester County townhomes
Billboard Music Awards: See who won, Pink and daughter performance
Philly surpasses 200 homicides; 15 people shot in violent weekend
Upper Darby man dies after falling off jet ski in Ocean City
More TOP STORIES News