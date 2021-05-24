5 injured in Medford Township house fire, cause under investigation

MEDFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Five people were injured in a house fire in Burlington County, New Jersey.Action News has learned criminal investigators have joined the search for a cause.The fire started around 2:45 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of Hickory Lane near Hartford Road in the Woodbridge neighborhood of Medford Township.Neighbors say the fire broke out inside a group home. They said a caretaker did all she could to get as many people out safely.One person suffered serious injuries. Four others were being treated for minor injuries, authorities said.Fire crews were able to get the fire under control and rescue those inside.The Action Cam on the scene showed firefighters hosing down hot spots atop cranes, directed over a tall line of trees.Officials said the fire is under investigation by the Medford Township Fire Marshal's Office and the Medford Police Criminal Investigations Bureau.