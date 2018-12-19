5 injured in Upper Darby house fire

A dramatic rescue effort unfolded inside of a burning home in Upper Darby early Wednesday morning.A total of five adults were injured when the home on the unit block of North Carol Boulevard caught fire.Three unconscious people were pulled from the flames by police and firefighters.Two of the victims were rescued from the second floor, and the third was located on the first floor.Two other residents of the home jumped after climbing out of a second floor window.Upper Darby Mayor Tom Micozzie said, "There's some numerous, you know, heroic efforts here between the police and fire initially within the first minutes of the fire for the rescue."The fire at the single family home began at 12:30 a.m. and was under control by 1:45 a.m.The five victims are receiving treatment at three different hospitals.-----