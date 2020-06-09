Drive-by shooting in Chester injures 5, including 11-year-old girl: Police

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Five people including a young girl were injured during a drive-by shooting in Chester, Delaware County, police said.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday on the 700 block of Pennell Street.

Police in Chester, Pennsylvania are investigating a shooting that left at least four people injured on Monday night.



A 32-year-old woman was struck three times, according to police.

An 11-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet.

Three men, ages 25, 29, and 33, were also wounded.



All five victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said they do not know if the drive-by was related to a double shooting on West 9th Street earlier in the day.

No arrests have been made.
