Drive-by shooting in Chester injures 5, including 11-year-old girl: Police

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday on the 700 block of Pennell Street.
A 32-year-old woman was struck three times, according to police.
An 11-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet.
Three men, ages 25, 29, and 33, were also wounded.
All five victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police said they do not know if the drive-by was related to a double shooting on West 9th Street earlier in the day.
No arrests have been made.