5 injured, including 4 police officers in Fern Rock house fire

FERN ROCK (WPVI) --
Five people, including four police officers were injured following a house fire in the city's Fern Rock section.

Firefighters were called to the scene along the 1300 block of West Godfrey Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

A 55-year-old man and four police officers were injured during the house fire.

Four police officers, two of whom were off-duty ran inside the house to help rescue a man trapped inside.

The officers and the fire victim were all taken to Einstein Medical Center.

The officers were treated and released.

The victim is listed in critical condition.

No word on what started the fire.

