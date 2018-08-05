5 killed when small plane crashes in California parking lot

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 10 p.m. on August 5, 2018.

SANTA ANA, Calif. --
Five people on board a small airplane were killed but nobody on the ground was hurt when the twin-engine Cessna crashed Sunday in a Southern California parking lot, authorities said.

The pilot of the Cessna 414 declared an emergency before crashing about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from John Wayne Airport, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arlene Salac said.

The plane was heading to the airport southeast of Los Angeles when it came down and struck an unoccupied parked car in the lot of a Staples store and a CVS pharmacy, said Orange County Fire Authority Captain Steve Concialdi. There was no fire and nobody on the ground was hurt, he said.

Photos from the scene showed the plane upright but on its belly. Several roads surrounding the shopping center and the South Coast Plaza mall across the street were closed.

The plane is registered to the San Francisco-based real estate company Category III, according to an FAA database. A phone call to the company was not immediately returned Sunday.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash, Salac said.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldplane crashCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sick rescue puppy stolen from Chester Co. pet store
Eagles host first open practice as Super Bowl champs
Pedestrian injured in Trenton, New Jersey crash
H.F. 'Gerry' Lenfest, former cable TV, media mogul, dies
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly street racing
Eagles extend Pederson, Roseman contracts through 2022
2008 Phillies championship team honored before game
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Show More
Police: Nurse stabbed by woman trying to stab sick father
Powerful quake rocks Indonesia's Lombok island, 39 dead
Postal worker reunites with teen he saved from sex trafficking
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in New Mexico compound
1 person injured after shots were fired at Philadelphia block party
More News