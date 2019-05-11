5 men hospitalized after gunfire erupts in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say five men were shot in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. along the 1900 block of North Croskey Street.

A 25-year-old was shot in the lower back. He was taken by police to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The second victim, a 27-year-old, was shot in the foot. He is in stable condition.

The third victim is a 26-year-old, who was shot twice in the wrist. No word on his condition.

A fourth victim, a 32-year-old, was shot in the side of the back. He is in stable condition.

The fifth victim was shot four times and his condition is unknown. He is 26 years old.

All the victims are at Temple University Hospital.

So far, there are no arrests or word on a motive.
