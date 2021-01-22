5 more in New Jersey arrested for role in US Capitol riot

TRENTON, New Jersey -- Five more New Jersey residents are facing criminal charges for allegedly taking part in the breach of the Capitol building.

The U.S. attorney's office in Newark said Friday that one of those charged is Marissa Suarez, who has worked as a correction police officer in Monmouth County since 2019 but resigned after her arrest.

RELATED: Man seen carrying Confederate flag in Capitol arrested in Delaware

Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden confirmed Suarez's resignation and said in an email, "A violation of federal or state law of any kind is unacceptable, particularly from a sworn member of law enforcement whose role is to protect and serve. Actions have consequences and that applies to those who participated in the peaceful protests that resulted in violence at the Capitol."

Suarez and Patricia Todisco were scheduled for initial court appearances Friday afternoon, as were Stephanie Hazelton of Medford and Scott Fairlamb of Sussex, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Earlier this week, authorities charged Rasha Abual-Ragheb, who allegedly took pictures of herself inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

RELATED: 12 Pennsylvania residents, South Jersey man arrested during Capitol chaos

Court records didn't list an attorney for Abual-Ragheb, who was arrested on Tuesday. Information about attorneys for the other people charged wasn't immediately available.

Hazelton was one of the people who organized a protest outside a gym in Bellmawr last May after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order closing all gyms due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to published reports.
