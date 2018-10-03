U.S. & WORLD

5 officers shot, 1 dead in South Carolina's Florence County

EMBED </>More Videos

5 officers shot in active-shooter situation in South Carolina: as seen on Action News at 6 p.m., October 3, 2018.

FLORENCE, S.C. --
An official says that one of the five law enforcement officers wounded in a South Carolina shooting has died.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken says the dead officer was a member of the city police department.

Florence city spokesman John Wukela says city police, working with the sheriff's office, were responding to an incident in the area when they came under fire.

Sheriff's Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby told news outlets that three Florence County sheriff's deputies and two city officers were shot during the incident.

A suspect was in custody but no further details were immediately available.

Authorities said the shootings happened in Vintage Place, an upscale neighborhood in the western part of the city.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldpolice shootingSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Presidential Alert: System test sent to phones nationwide
Presidential Alert: System test sent to phones nationwide
Students create board game focused on deportation
Dunkin' fires workers who poured water on homeless man
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Multiple people shot, 1 dead following drive-by shooting outside of Dollar General store
Police draw guns on two Rowan students after mistaken identity
Police: Woman sexually assaulted after setting up Tinder meeting
Sister, brother charged in woman's murder; 3rd suspect sought
Bee hives at the center of neighborhood controversy
'Warning shot' fired at wanted Muslim cleric's Pa. compound
Police SUV and civilian vehicle collide in Southwest Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Summer returns Thursday
Show More
Wilmington teen shot while traveling in vehicle dies
Presidential Alert: System test sent to phones nationwide
Dunkin' fires workers who poured water on homeless man
Students create board game focused on deportation
Deputies help woman stranded in middle of road
More News