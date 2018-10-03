An official says that one of the five law enforcement officers wounded in a South Carolina shooting has died.Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken says the dead officer was a member of the city police department.Florence city spokesman John Wukela says city police, working with the sheriff's office, were responding to an incident in the area when they came under fire.Sheriff's Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby told news outlets that three Florence County sheriff's deputies and two city officers were shot during the incident.A suspect was in custody but no further details were immediately available.Authorities said the shootings happened in Vintage Place, an upscale neighborhood in the western part of the city.------