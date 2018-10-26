5 people rescued from raging fire in Frankford

FRANKFORD (WPVI) --
A total of five people were rescued from a raging fire on Friday morning in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

The fire broke out inside a rooming house around 10:30 a.m.

Chopper 6 was overhead as flames and smoke poured from the building.

Action News has learned firefighters rescued two people, and good Samaritans helped three other victims get to safety.

Two people are being treated at the hospital.

There has been no word on what sparked the fire.

