5 people shot in Philadelphia's Logan section, police say

@PPDCommish on scene of quintuple shooting on the 5800 block of North 15th Street @6abc pic.twitter.com/drZrAD0rxf — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) August 15, 2019

Appears shooting may have happened in the middle of the street. Detectives outlined bullets in white chalk. @6abc pic.twitter.com/onIZNNfj6i — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) August 15, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left at least five people shot in the city's Logan section on Thursday afternoon.It happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 5800 block of North 15th Street.Chopper 6 captured police pulling one victim from a residence, placing him into a police car and rushing him to the hospital.Action News has confirmed at least five people have been shot. No word on the conditions of the victims at this time.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.