5 people shot, injured at North Philadelphia block party: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police were investigating after a Saturday night shooting left three teens and two others injured in North Philadelphia.

Police said about 200 young adults were gathered near 9th and Parish streets for a block party. Once police were in the area, they heard gunshots, investigators said.

The victims range in age from 16- to 26-years old, police said.



Multiple shell casings from several weapons were also found on the scene.

"There were a lot of people out here. We do believe that someone knows who the shooters were and could possibly help us in identifying and figuring out exactly what happened," said Philadelphia police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. No officers were hurt.

Police said one person was being questioned on Sunday morning in connection with the shooting.
