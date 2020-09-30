5 people shot on a front porch in Logan, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Five people were shot on a front porch in the city's Logan section late Tuesday night, according to Philadelphia police.It happened around 11:51 p.m. on the 4500 block of North 19th Street.Police said five people, ranging in age from 28 to 56 years old, were hanging out on the front porch on a house when shots rang out.All five men were hit and ran into the house for help.Police drove three of the victims to the hospital and the other two were taken in private vehicles.Four of the men are stable while one is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach.Police are still searching for the gunman."At this point, we just believe there was one shooter, but we don't have any solid description of the shooter or exactly where the person came from or went," said Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Ben Naish."There's no indication that there was a confrontation before. Just that somebody walked up and started firing at people on the porch."