5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration; suspect in custody

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5795628" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Five people were stabbed at the home of a Hasidic rabbi in Monsey.

We are closely monitoring the reports of multiple people stabbed at a synagogue in Monsey, NY (Rockland County) pic.twitter.com/cHoQnbneKO — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) December 29, 2019

Israel strongly condemns the recent displays of antisemitism including the vicious attack at the home of a rabbi in Monsey, New York, during Chanukah. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) December 29, 2019

MONSEY, New York -- A man attacked a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home late Saturday, stabbing and wounding five people before fleeing in a vehicle.The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC) says the victims were stabbed shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday.Fifty to 60 people were inside the synagogue, which is connected to the home, at the time. Saturday was the seventh night of Hanukkah.Witness Aron Kohn described the moment the suspect walked into the Rabbi's residence and began attacking with a knife he described as almost as big as "a broomstick.""I saw him walking in by the door. I asked who was coming in in the middle of the night with an umbrella. While I was saying that, he pulled it out from the thing and he started to run into the big room, which was on the left side. And I had thrown tables and chairs, that he should get out of here. And the injured guy, he was bleeding here, bleeding in his hand, all over," Kohn said. "I ran into the other room to save my life. I saw him running this way, so I ran the other way to save my life. He said something but I could not understand what he said. I saw him pull out the knife from the holder, the case."All of the victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel said hours later that New York City police located a vehicle and possible suspect being sought in connection with the stabbing in Harlem.Police are still not releasing the man's name, but he was apprehended in a grey Nissan Sentra.Monsey is one of several Hudson Valley towns that have seen an influx in large numbers of Hasidic Jews in recent years.The attack appeared to be the latest in a string targeting Jews in the region, including a massacre at a kosher grocery store in New Jersey earlier this month.Former New York state assemblyman Dov Hikind called for leaders to take action after the attack."We are in a crisis. This is an emergency situation and the leaders of the state of New York need to declared that in the state of New York anti-Semitism is out of control and what people want to know, is what is the plan, what is going to be done to address this," he said.Top state officials, including Governor Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Leticia James, released statements condemning the attack.Cuomo directed the State Police hate crimes task force to immediately investigate the incident."I am horrified by the stabbing of multiple people at a synagogue in Rockland County tonight - the latest in a string of attacks against members of the Jewish community in New York this week. On behalf of the family of New York, my heart goes out to the victims and I am praying for their full recovery," he said in a written statement. "Let me be clear: anti-Semitism and bigotry of any kind are repugnant to our values of inclusion and diversity and we have absolutely zero tolerance for such acts of hate. In New York we will always stand up and say with one voice to anyone who wishes to divide and spread fear: you do not represent New York and your actions will not go unpunished."NYPD Counterterrorism said they were closely monitoring the stabbings.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also condemned the attack.The stabbings occurred a month after a man was stabbed while walking to a Monsey synagogue. The man required surgery. It's unknown if the person suspected in that stabbing has been arrested.Jewish communities in the New York City metro area have been troubled following a deadly Dec. 10 shooting rampage at a northern New Jersey kosher market. Six people died in the shooting, including the two killers, a police officer and three people who had been inside the store.New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said the attack was driven by hatred of Jews and law enforcement.The stabbings come after the NYPD said they were stepping up patrols due to an uptick in anti-Semitic incidents this month.