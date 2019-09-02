5 rescued, more than 30 missing after boat fire in southern California

The 75-foot Conception was anchored off Santa Cruz Island when the scuba diving vessel caught fire about 3:15 a.m., said Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
#CommercialBoatFire- The 75’ Conception, based in Santa Barbara Harbor, caught fire early 9/2 while anchored off Santa Cruz Island, multiple agencies responded. 5 people were rescued and 34 are missing. **Media ONLY Contact Lt. Eric Rainey/SBSheriffs 805-886-7440** pic.twitter.com/2tIYpzuRWA— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) September 2, 2019
Multiple agencies responded to the scene, where five crew members who jumped overboard were rescued, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. One of the rescued individuals suffered a broken leg.
Thirty-four people remained unaccounted for, the Coast Guard said. The ongoing search-and-rescue operation was supported by helicopters, small boats and a patrol cutter.
The cause of the fire was unknown.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
