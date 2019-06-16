5 shot, 2 fatally in violent night in the city

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The gunfire in the 900 block of South Street erupted around 3 a.m. Sunday.Nearly a dozen evidence markers map out where shell casings landed on the sidewalk.Police say a 26-year-old man was shot twice in the torso and is now fighting for his life at Jefferson Hospital."The first one woke us up and we immediately went running into our living room," says Mike Dickard.It happed right outside of his apartment."We don't want a stray bullet coming in there and hitting someone," Dickard says.Sunday morning, the scene showed chalk circles from where those shell casings landed.A silver car was also struck multiple times."It's scary, I feel like you don't hear too much stuff happen around your house, but when it does, it's surprising," says neighbor James Dwyer.Detectives say the shooting sparked as two groups walked by each other and one man in one of the groups groped a woman in the other group.Immediately after that happened, words were exchanged, but they kept walking.Shortly after that, the male who groped the woman allegedly pulled out a gun, and shot the 26-year-old.In total, five people in the city were shot overnight. Unfortunately, two of them have died.One of the victims was hit nearly two dozen times.That incident occurred in the 500 block of East Walnut Lane in the city's Germantown section.It was there that police say a 24-year-old lost his life.The investigation at the scene led police to find nearly 40 shell casings on the ground.Police say the young man was shot 18 times.Another shooting happened in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.That's where a 42-year-old man was killed and a 16-year-old girl was critically wounded in the 3300 block of North 20th Street.At this scene, a car was struck multiple times by bullets.The fourth shooting happened in the 7400 block of Torresdale Avenue.A man was shot behind a bar, but is expected to survive.No word yet from police on any arrests.