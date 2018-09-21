Five people - including three newborn babies - were stabbed at an overnight birthing center inside a New York City home early Friday, and a woman who had slashed her wrist and was found in the basement was taken into custody, police said.The victims were listed in critical but stable condition.The attack happened just before 4 a.m. in the Flushing section of Queens. A 3-day-old girl and a 1-month-old girl were stabbed in the abdomen, and a 20-day-old girl suffered cuts on her ear, chin and lip, authorities said. The father of a child at the center and a woman who worked there were also stabbed, police said.A 52-year-old woman who had cut herself was in custody at a hospital.No immediate charges were filed, and police said the motive was under investigation.A butcher knife and meat cleaver were found at the scene.-----