5 slashed, including 3 infants, inside New York City in-home birthing center

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal reports from the scene of the slashings.

NEW YORK CITY --
Five people - including three newborn babies - were stabbed at an overnight birthing center inside a New York City home early Friday, and a woman who had slashed her wrist and was found in the basement was taken into custody, police said.

The victims were listed in critical but stable condition.

The attack happened just before 4 a.m. in the Flushing section of Queens. A 3-day-old girl and a 1-month-old girl were stabbed in the abdomen, and a 20-day-old girl suffered cuts on her ear, chin and lip, authorities said. The father of a child at the center and a woman who worked there were also stabbed, police said.

A 52-year-old woman who had cut herself was in custody at a hospital.

No immediate charges were filed, and police said the motive was under investigation.

A butcher knife and meat cleaver were found at the scene.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
slashingchild injuredu.s. & worldNew York City
Top Stories
Police: Student arrested for stabbing teen at North Phila. school
Neighbors helped ex-wife escape Chester County gunman
Browns use 'Philly Special' play in 1st win since 2016
Ramps connecting I-95 with Pa. Turnpike set to open
New plan targets Center City traffic congestion
Calls for NJ sheriff to resign over alleged racist remarks
Feltonville mystery: Man killed, 2 others sick in garage
AccuWeather: Temps and Humidity Drop This Weekend
Show More
Fmr. President Obama stumping for Dems in Philadelphia
Video shows Calif. repairman examining children's underwear
Get free tickets for Museum Day on Saturday
Nordstrom selling taped-up sneakers for $530
N.J. Transit announces plans to cut train service, fares
More News