5 slashed, including 3 infants, inside New York City in-home day care

Naveen Dhaliwal reports from the scene of the slashings.

NEW YORK CITY --
Two adults and three babies were slashed in a day care operating out of a house in New York City Friday morning, authorities say.

The victims were found inside the home in the Flushing section of Queens just after 3:30 a.m.

Three infants, two girls and one boy, were taken to the hospital. One of the children is in serious condition, but is expected to survive.

Two adults were also hurt. Authorities say a female co-worker was stabbed in her body, and the father of one of the children was stabbed in the leg.

Police say the suspect, a 52-year-old woman, was found in the basement with self-inflicted slash wounds to her wrist. She is said to have worked at the day care.

The suspect is in police custody at the hospital, where she is also being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A man was also being checked out at the scene for possible injuries.

Other children living in the day care were not injured.

