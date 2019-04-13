5 trash trucks catch fire in Gloucester County

MANTUA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- Five trash trucks went up in flames in Gloucester County, New Jersey.Firefighters were called to the scene at the Mantua Township public works building on the 400 block of Main Street.They arrived to find at least five trash trucks on fire.The blaze is under control, but firefighters remain on the scene dousing any hot spots.The public works building is adjacent to the police station and EMS crews.There are no reports of any injuries.