5 vehicle crash briefly shuts down Roosevelt Boulevard extension Sunday morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A five-vehicle crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard extension shut down a section of the highway for several hours early Sunday morning.
It happened around 3 a.m. between Fox Street and Ridge Avenue.
One of the cars flipped over.
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The road has since been reopened.
