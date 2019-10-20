Roosevelt Boulevard

5 vehicle crash briefly shuts down Roosevelt Boulevard extension Sunday morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A five-vehicle crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard extension shut down a section of the highway for several hours early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. between Fox Street and Ridge Avenue.

One of the cars flipped over.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road has since been reopened.
