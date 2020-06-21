child injured

5-year-old boy learning to walk again after power tool accident

FRESNO, California -- Zander Wood, 5, of California has spent the last 25 days in the hospital. Bandages cover the deep gashes on his hands where electricity jolted his body during an accident.

He's bound to a wheelchair as the other wounds on his body heal and he learns to walk again.

"He's gone through six different surgeries with multiple skin grafts, different layers of skin grafts they have to do," said Karen Wood, Zander's mother.

Zander's accident happened on Memorial Day. His mom was working on a chicken coop as he and his siblings played outside.

The boy's motorized truck wasn't working, and he was trying to fix it. He grabbed his father's power inverter and instantly, electricity surged through his body.

"The other brother came running to me and said, 'Zander is dead,'" said Karen.

She did what she could for her son, Karen said, until paramedics arrived and airlifted the little boy to the hospital.

"I felt like it was an eternity before 911 got there, and I was screaming at her to hurry," she said.

Zander was bedridden for nearly a month as he was treated at the hospital's intensive burn unit.

Karen said some of the worst damage is the mental trauma.

"He is suffering from PTSD now, because of the accident, so we don't know how long that will last if not for the rest of his life," she said.

But Zander has been making strides. Karen said he's slowly learning to walk on his own. Recently he also celebrated another big milestone: his fifth birthday.

On Friday, he was transferred to a different hospital where he's started physical therapy. Karen said her son is resilient and will be back on his feet in no time, chasing after his siblings, who he misses dearly.

"He likes to do everything on his own, and by himself, and I think that attitude will get him through therapy faster," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaelectrocutionvalley childrens hospitalchild injureddisasternationalu.s. & worldelectrocutionmemorial day
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD INJURED
Child injured, 20 displaced after fire in Tioga-Nicetown
Suspected DUI driver charged with murder in crash that left child dead
Child killed, family members hurt in crash; 1 arrested
NJ store owner charged after child burned by 'spray sanitizer'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teens who attended senior week in Del. test positive for COVID-19
Noose found in Bubba Wallace's stall at NASCAR race
Husband and wife shot in SW Philadelphia
Largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases: WHO
NJ salons, personal care businesses reopen today with restrictions
PPA to resume enforcing metered parking regulations
Teen bicyclist fatally struck by driver in Philly
Show More
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid, Spotty Storms Today
Supreme Court expected to rule on landmark abortion case
2 critical after double shooting in North Philly
Body found after swimmer goes missing in N.J.
Parents of toddlers in Trump's 'racist baby' tweet speak out
More TOP STORIES News