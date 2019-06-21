5-year-old girl killed in crash on I-476 in Lower Milford Township

LOWER MILFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Officials say a 5-year-old girl from Ambler was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Lehigh County on Thursday.The crash happened on I-476, between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley interchanges, in Lower Milford Township.Police say the car that Esther Park was riding in was rear-ended by a box truck.The little girl was pronounced dead at the scene.Her parents and two other kids in the car were taken to the hospital. We're still waiting to hear the extent of their injuries.Both Pennsylvania State Police and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office are investigating.