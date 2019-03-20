LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- A young girl died after falling out of a fourth-floor window in the Livingston Building in the 1400 block of Hamilton Street in Allentown Tuesday night.
The Lehigh County Coroner's Office said Ahnelly Grace Rivera was pronounced dead at 7:41 p.m, Tuesday, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.
An autopsy performed Wednesday morning determined the cause of death to be blunt force head injuries due to a fall, according to officials.
Rivera fell from the window of her family's apartment at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday night.
The manner of death was ruled accidental.
5-year-old who died after falling from 4th-story Allentown apartment window identified
