50 gallons of fuel spill in Delco, source unknown

Mysterious fuel spills in Yeadon. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 30, 2018. (WPVI)

YEADON, Pa. (WPVI) --
Firefighters spent part of the night cleaning up a fuel spill in Yeadon, Delaware County.

Nearly 50 gallons of fuel spilled on the unit block of Fairview Avenue between Wycombe and Lansdowne avenues, officials say.

The Action Cam was on the scene late Sunday night as officials spread a sand-like substance to try and absorb the fuel.

But a big question remains.

Investigators are still trying to figure out where the fuel came from.

