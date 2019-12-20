50 shots fired in Frankford, woman in car struck

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 50 shots were fired on a Philadelphia street injuring a woman who was in a car.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Friday at Frankford and East Cheltenham avenues in the Frankford section of the city.

Police said a dozen of the shots were fired into the woman's vehicle.

She was struck in the hand.

Police said at least three different guns were used.

They are continuing to investigate.
