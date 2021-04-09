Police investigate shooting that left a 50-year-old woman dead in North Philadelphia

By
EMBED <>More Videos

50-year-old woman shot, killed in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 50-year-old woman dead in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened Friday just before 1:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Bancroft Street.

Officials say shots rang out that ended up hitting the 50-year-old victim.

The woman, whose identity remains unknown, was rushed to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Authorities say they believe the shooter was in a newer model burgundy Chevy Impala.

So far, no arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiacrimegun violence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Homicide investigation in North Philly, lockdown lifted at school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News