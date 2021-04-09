Police investigate shooting that left a 50-year-old woman dead in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 50-year-old woman dead in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened Friday just before 1:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Bancroft Street.

Officials say shots rang out that ended up hitting the 50-year-old victim.

The woman, whose identity remains unknown, was rushed to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Authorities say they believe the shooter was in a newer model burgundy Chevy Impala.

So far, no arrests have been made.
