lottery

Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $414M

EMBED <>More Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

No one has hit the jackpot since December so Saturday's drawing will be worth $414 million.

The cashout value will be $247.9 million.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 06, 10, 21, 35, 46 and a Powerball of 23.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

One $2 million ticket and two $1 million tickets and were sold but no one hit the jackpot.

This drawing will come just days after the winner of a $1.5 billion jackpot, the largest Mega Millions drawing and second largest drawing in lottery history, anonymously claimed the cash prize from last October's drawing.

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018 when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballus worldmega millionslottery
LOTTERY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Warren County, New Jersey
TOP STORIES
Man killed inside Chinese restaurant
Woman injured in Delco home invasion
SEPTA Transit Police strike enters Day 2
Two injured in Juniata Park house fire
Police: Child safe after suspect steals car in West Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Turning Less Harsh
Baby falls from second story window in North Philadelphia
Show More
'Jeopardy!' fans shocked over Alex Trebek's cancer diagnosis
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Man in serious condition after Kensington fire
Police: Officer shoots knife-wielding man in West Philadelphia
Homeless veteran, woman in GoFundMe scam plead guilty
More TOP STORIES News