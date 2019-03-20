lottery

Powerball lottery jackpot at $550M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday

EMBED <>More Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

The Powerball jackpot grew again after no one won Saturday night's drawing. Since there was no jackpot winner, the top prize for Wednesday's drawing has grown to $550 million.

Tonight's drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET|9:59 p.m. CT|7:59 p.m. PT.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

This drawing will come just weeks after the winner of a $1.5 billion jackpot, the largest Mega Millions drawing and second largest drawing in lottery history, anonymously claimed the cash prize from last October's drawing.

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018 when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million. The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 30-34-39-53-67 with a Powerball of 11.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballus worldmega millionslottery
LOTTERY
$1M Powerball ticket sold at ShopRite in Roxborough
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
TOP STORIES
Sources: Feds seize roughly 450 kilos of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia
1 killed, 1 in custody after Coatesville collision
2 critical following double shooting under the El on Market Street
2 men killed by gunfire in Kensington
Philadelphia girl dubbed youngest barber in the world
Woman attacked with tire iron inside Upper Darby Wawa
Tire slashing spree suspects caught on video
Show More
South Jersey man found in possession of more than a thousand images of child porn, police say
AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Today, Rain On Thursday
Coroner: Girl dies after falling from 4th-floor window in Allentown
Hip hop makes cheese taste best, study says
Shelter-in-place order lifted for Glassboro, N.J. neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News