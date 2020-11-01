53-year-old man shot twice, listed in critical condition: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police in the 22nd district are investigating a shooting Saturday in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on 26th and York Street.

Police say a 53-year-old man was shot twice in the back.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was transported to Temple University Hospital by listed in critical condition.

No weapon has been recovered from the scene, officials say.

There is no word on any arrest made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
strawberry mansion (philadelphia)crimegun violence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City officials announce no curfew implemented for Halloween
Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured: Police
30-year-old man shot, killed in East Germantown: Police
ATM explosion at Mayfair Wawa under investigation
At Bucks Co. rally, Trump says nation is at crossroads
Actor Sean Connery, 1st James Bond, dies at 90
'Green' cocaine confiscated at Philadelphia airport
Show More
US citizen kidnapped in West Africa rescued in military operation
Philly curfew ends, National Guard arrives as city braces for more unrest
Port Richmond residents speak out over looting, damage
Lawyer: Mom, child trapped in crowd when Philly police smashed car
Nurses at St. Mary vote to authorize strike
More TOP STORIES News