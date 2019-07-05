Ridgecrest Earthquake

5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Searles Valley, 1 day after 6.4 temblor

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit near Searles Valley Friday morning, one day after a powerful 6.4 quake hit the region.

The quake is one in a series of aftershocks to hit the area since Thursday's 6.4 earthquake. It struck at approximately 4:07 a.m. and was centered about 9.7 miles from west of Searles Valley and 10.8 miles north-northeast of Ridgecrest, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage in the surrounding area. People felt the quake in various parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Thursday's earthquake was the strongest earthquake in the Southern California region since 1999, with people throughout Southern California reported feeling it.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kern countysouthern californiaearthquakeridgecrest earthquake
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE
Twitter reacts to SoCal earthquake
Big Bear's famed eagle cam captures SoCal earthquake
Ridgecrest earthquake aftermath: PHOTOS
Fire, damage in aftermath of Ridgecrest earthquake: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodies of man, woman pulled from river; child found alone
Man, teen girl hit by stray bullets after July 4 cookout
Fisherman finds human leg in Delaware River near Graffiti Pier
AccuWeather: Hot and Steamy, Spotty Storms Today
Police called to disperse July 4th crowd at Penn's Landing
Dog stolen from traveling circus in Delaware
Coal tycoon among 7 killed in Bahamas helicopter crash
Show More
Midwife charged after at-home birth ends in tragedy
Philadelphia refinery extends termination date for workers
3 injured in 2 crashes on Roosevelt Boulevard
Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck in Fairhill
NYPD officers buy groceries for woman accused of shoplifting
More TOP STORIES News