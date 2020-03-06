MUST WATCH: 5th grader claims teacher reportedly assaulted student after allegedly stealing juice box

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas -- Warning: Some may find the video in the media player above disturbing

Cameras from inside a Cy-Fair ISD elementary school captured the moments before a fifth grader had his forehead bashed open. The student's mother says a teacher is to blame.

"You see him. At one point, my son's feet lift off the ground and my son is being choked," mother Kiana Randolph said in an interview. "That was very, very upsetting to watch as a mother."

Thursday, Randolph's attorney provided the video to our sister station ABC13. It's from cameras at Post Elementary in Jersey Village, which Cy-Fair ISD released to the mother.

The video shows 11-year-old Kamarui Williamson being removed from the cafeteria for allegedly stealing a juice box. He is then dragged down the hallway and into a classroom away from camera surveillance.

The worst part, says the family's attorney, was yet to come.

"This teacher violently picked him up by his sweater, ripping it in the process, and smashed his face onto the desk," explained Chelsea Murfree of the Ramji Law Group.

The fifth grader suffered a gash to his forehead that his mother said required 6 stitches. The initial injury was concerning enough that the boy was airlifted to the hospital.

The employee under investigation is on administrative leave, according to a district spokeswoman.

Thursday afternoon, the employee's Cypress home was empty and up for sale. Other attempts to reach the teacher were not successful.

Murfree says the mother is frustrated that, by law, she cannot sue the school district. She hopes the teacher is never allowed in a classroom again.

In the meantime, she wants the public to see the video and be aware her son was injured while at school.

"She believes he's safe and he's not safe. He's being assaulted by someone who is supposed to protect and teach him," said Murfree.
